Horsham company continues its impressive run of stage premieres

Dissolving the Pearl

Barry Syder, from the company, said: “This will be the community group’s ninth original production since forming in 2015 with the aim of bringing brand-new scripts to the stage.

“Dissolving the Pearl imagines the relationship between renowned 18th-century portrait artist Joshua Reynolds and notorious courtesan Kitty Fisher, whose portrait he painted some half a dozen times.

“One of them even hangs in nearby Petworth House.

“With a string of high-profile lovers, Kitty was arguably the first celebrity to be famous for being famous – no mean feat when the only way to promote your image was to sit to an artist for your portrait and then sell prints to your adoring followers!”

Devising the play was a labour of love for Lights & Bushels co-founder Kathryn Attwood, who also directs.

She said: “I’ve always been fascinated by the 18th century and loved researching the world of courtesans as well as the portrait industry – and in the days before photography it really was an industry. Kitty successfully straddled both and as a character she was an absolute joy to write.

“And what can audiences expect? We have nine talented actors playing ten roles to create a thoroughly entertaining, colourful snapshot of Georgian society. Prepare to laugh one minute and be moved the next. Just as in real life.”

Kathryn studied English literature at university but didn't get involved with amateur theatre until she was in her 30s. Since then she has acted in numerous plays with Surrey/Sussex groups, including Guildburys Theatre Company with whom she has been fortunate to perform at the Edinburgh Fringe and Cornwall’s famous Minack Theatre.

Every Lights & Bushels production in Horsham is a world premiere. Several scripts of previous shows have been published and subsequently performed by other companies elsewhere in England as well as Ireland, New Zealand, Canada and Australia.

The cast is: Kitty Fisher – Rachael Down; Joshua Reynolds – Will Gooda; Dr Samuel Johnson – Barry Syder; Frances Reynolds – Denise Robinson; Lady Coventry – Alicia Marson; Commodore Keppel – Tim Shepherd; Hester Piozzi – Ted Gooda; Lord Atherton/Tom – Sam Taylor; and Ann (Kitty’s maid) – Amy Tester. Rachael is making her Lights & Bushels debut but is no stranger to The Capitol Studio having played Lizzie Bennett there in HAODS' production of Pride and Prejudice. Tim Shepherd is returning to Lights & Bushels for the first time since 2016 when he played Mr Fish in The Chimes at The Causeway Barn.