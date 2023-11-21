Horsham: lunchtime organ recitals coming up

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “On November 28 the recital opens with Handel’s Music for the Royal Fireworks. This stirring work has five movements and was commissioned by George II in 1749 for the Fireworks in London’s Green Park and has been a popular work since. From this baroque style the programme moves to the romantic with Mendelssohn’s 2nd Organ Sonata in four movements ending with a Fugue in fine counterpoint worthy of Bach. The distinguished organist George Thalben-Ball features next with his Elegy in B flat, expressive for times of Remembrance. St Anne Fugue by J S Bach is a five-voice triple fugue and shows Bach at his finest in counterpoint. Vierne’s delightful Scherzo from the 2nd Symphony is one of his more playful movements published in 1899. To close the recital the ever popular Marche Triomphale by Karg-Elert Now Thank We All Our God is followed by the light-hearted Postlude, Sortie in B flat by Lefébure-Wély typical of the composer’s frivolous style of playing.