Horsham Music Circle announces its 81st season

Bernard d'Ascoli

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “The Music Circle’s busy 80th-anniversary year started with concerts presented under Covid protocols in place which gradually emerged into more normal conditions ending with a packed St Mary’s for the anniversary concert given by the Kanneh-Masons, and what a superb evening that was!

“We now launch into the next decade with more live music-making by outstanding musicians for the autumn series of the Music Circle’s 81st season

“Concerts begin on Saturday, September 24 at 7.30pm in St Mary’s Church with a return visit by the internationally renowned French pianist Bernard d’Ascoli. He has played for us five times since his success in the Leeds International Piano Competition, attracting glowing reviews.

“As with many performers whose careers were halted by Covid, he is now able to resume concert tours and we are delighted that we were invited to host one of his performances back in the UK. His programme celebrates the 200th anniversary of César Frank’s birth with the composers who inspired him. Bach, Beethoven, Chopin and Liszt will pave the way to Franck’s monumental Prélude Chorale and Fugue, which will conclude the recital. To experience the intensity of a live performance of this exhilarating work in St Mary’s Parish Church on a nine-foot Steinway concert grand is something not to be missed!

“Another birthday inspired the choice of concert for Saturday, October 22 at 7.30pm, this time marking the 150th anniversary of Ralph Vaughan Williams. The programme RVW150, at St Mary’s Church, is dedicated to his music and that of some of his pupils and colleagues. It will include hymns, the ever-popular Lark Ascending in the original version for solo violin and piano, works for cello, organ, solo songs and choral pieces, together with the Phantasy Quintet and Nocturne & Scherzo (1906) and Nocturne (1904). Vaughan Williams was committed to music-making for the whole community so it is appropriate that this concert involves a large number of our local professional musicians together with St Mary’s Choir and invites the audience to join in the opening and closing favourite choral pieces.

“Many will remember the brilliant recital given by pianist Dominic Degavino last season. You can hear him again on Saturday, November 12 at 4.30pm in the Causeway Barn. With the concert supported by the Countess of Munster Musical Trust he appears with his ensemble The Mithras Piano Trio in a mix of lavish, ghostly, vibrant and magnificent masterpieces of the trio repertoire.

“He is joined by Ionel Manciu, violin and Leo Popplewell, cello. Praised for their exquisite phrasing, full-blooded commitment and bold, passionate colours, the Mithras Trio is fast growing a reputation as one of the next generation’s most exciting piano trios. They are currently members of the BBC New Generation Artists scheme, broadcasting regularly on BBC Radio 3 and have won numerous first prizes in prestigious chamber music competitions. They offer us a a splendid programme – the Phantasie Piano Trio by Bridge, Beethoven’s Piano Trio in D Major Ghost, Boulanger’s D’un soir triste and D’un matin de printemps, and Ravel’s Piano Trio in A minor.

“The concerts are open to all. Individual tickets available but do consider taking advantage of the special deal for the three Music Circle Autumn concerts.

"We have a great year of performances to come with more concerts in the Spring of 2023. We look forward to seeing our regular supporters return and hope others discovering us for the first time will be inspired to join them.”