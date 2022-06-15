Horsham Music Circle concludes celebratory 80th season

werwerwe

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “The lunchtime recitals first came into being some fifteen years ago to complement the main season and concentrating on organ repertoire. There will have been five such lunchtime recitals over this season all created by organist Gerald Taylor and bringing us a broad selection of over 30 works for the King of Instruments.

“The concert will be in the Unitarian Church, Worthing Road at 1pm and all are welcome. The church’s three manual and pedal pipe organ was restored in 1992 and can be heard to good advantage in the favourable acoustic of this historic Horsham building.

“We will hear J S Bach as an arranger with his adaption of Vivaldi’s Concerto in D minor, 2nd Movement, in the Italian Baroque style. Much of Bach’s music was influenced by this style but the cheerful secular dance movements from the Orchestral Suites contrast with his church music which is often more serious. Turning to one of our fine British composers the Alla Marcia by John Ireland was composed in 1911 when he was organist at St Luke’s Chelsea. He became better known as a pianist and composer of songs and chamber music.

"He had a great affection for the South Downs retiring to Rock Mill, Washington and is buried in Shipley churchyard.

"One of the most important English church musicians of his generation, Simon Preston, died on May 13 this year. He was a very distinguished recitalist and recording artist and organist of Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford and of Westminster Abbey. As a tribute his first and best known organ composition Alleluyas will be included which recalls the style of Messiaen.”

Entry is free for the one-hour recital with retiring collection to support the Music Circle’s live music promotions.