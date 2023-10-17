Horsham Music Circle offers Baroque programme

Appoline (contributed pic)

The autumn series now moves on to its second concert with a very contrasted Baroque programme.

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “The concert, entitled Musique de Chambre, is on Saturday, October 21 in the Causeway Barn at 7pm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To book tickets phone 01403 252602, email horshammusiccircl[email protected] or go online at wegottickets.com/HorshamMusicCircle.

Most Popular

“For this performance our players are headed up by local musician Luca Imperiale, who is studying at the Royal College of Music as a Victor and Lilian Hochhauser Scholar, and comes with fellow students to present a Baroque evening. An enthusiast for historical performance, Luca studies recorder and period clarinet at the college. He teaches both recorder and modern clarinet outside of the Royal College and works as a clarinet tutor helping coach the woodwind sectionals at the various West Sussex County Youth Orchestras.

“From Alexandretta, Turkey, Ozgur Kaya, viola da gamba, joined the Bilkent University Music Faculty in 2017 followed by cello studies at the Yehudi Menuhin School and since 2021 at the Royal College of Music. He has had the chance to collaborate with musicians such as Robert Levin, the Endellion and the Fitzwilliam Quartets and now studies at the College with Alexander Chaushian as the Amaryllis Fleming Scholar. Apolline Khou is a French harpsichordist and pianist who recently graduated from the Royal College of Music as the Carne Junior Fellow 2022/23.