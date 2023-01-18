Horsham Music Circle’s 81st season continues with the promise of “outstanding programmes for spring 2023.”

Jess Gillam

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said she hoped it would “entice music lovers to come and experience the rewards of hearing live performances.” The concerts are open to all.

“The performance on Saturday, February 11 in Causeway Barn features music for piano quintet when we welcome back pianist Jeremy Young, this time with the Benyounes Quartet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jeremy has a distinguished performing, composing and teaching career that has gained him a reputation as one of Europe’s most respected and versatile musicians. He is an associate of the Royal Academy of Music, head of chamber music at the Royal Northern College of Music and teacher at Chetham’s School of Music. He has performed for the Circle many times as soloist and with ensembles.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the last decade, the award-winning Benyounes Quartet has forged a reputation for fresh, vivid performances and interpretations of refinement and integrity. The Quartet’s international accolades include prizes at both the 2014 Orlando International String Quartet Competition and the 2012 International Sandor Vegh String Quartet Competition.

“On Saturday, March 11 in Causeway Barn we present a showcase concert by three young musicians from Horsham who have gone on to study at some of the country’s prestigious music colleges. Rosie Sutton, piano, recently completed her masters at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester. She has been repetiteur for opera productions, accompanist for recitals, given masterclasses and workshops and performances on piano and celeste for orchestral works. She is now assistant orchestra manager for the Hallé Orchestra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Toril Azzalini-Machecler, percussion, is in his third year at the Royal College of Music. As well as reaching the percussion finals in the BBC Young Musician he has won many prestigious awards and been involved in various projects including playing marimba in the pit at Glyndebourne, sharing the stage with Dame Evelyn Glennie and regularly playing with Chineke! Orchestra.

“Saturday, May 13 in St Mary’s Church sees a special appearance for the Music Circle’s 81st anniversary concert by the saxophonist and presenter on BBC TV and radio Jess Gillam who comes with her ensemble, a group of seven brilliant musicians from a wide range of musical backgrounds but with roots in classical music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their collaborations with the major orchestras, ensembles such as the Maggini and Carducci Quartets, together with moves into other genres, are impressive.