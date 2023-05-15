Horsham Music Circle reaches the close of its 81st season of concerts with the second of two lunchtime organ recitals on Wednesday, May 24 at the Unitarian Church, Worthing Road at 1pm. Gerald Taylor has entitled his hour-long concert Classic Organ Favourites.

Gerald Taylor

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “The programming uses many of the familiar musical forms such as prelude, overture, fantasia, fugue and canon, The concert opens suitably with an overture as realised by Handel in his Concerto No 2 in B flat. The first movement is in the style of a dignified French Overture followed by a lively, attractive allegro. Moving on from the Baroque to the Romantic, Schumann’s Study in B minor is canonic in a playful scherzo style with the left hand chasing the right hand one bar behind throughout and Mendelssohn’s finest organ piece, the Prelude and Fugue in C minor demonstrates his superb craftmanship with the prelude combining vitality and gravitas while the fugue bounces along in the rhythm of a gigue.

"After Gigout’s light and playful Scherzo we return to the Baroque with the Fantasia and Fugue in G minor BWV 542 by J S Bach which is the major work in the programme. The Fantasia is in free rhapsodical style, full of harmonic adventure and daring modulations with the following Fugue being one of the most tuneful ever devised with as many as sixteen changes of harmony in many bars. After such an intense adventure there is an amusing, capricious piece titled Elfes by Bonnet which depicts the changing moods of this supernatural creature from folklore, a popular concert piece. The finale is by Vierne and based on the Carillon, a peal of bells in the Chapel tower of the Chateau de Longpont in Aisne, north-east of Paris. Surely a musical feast to end the season.

