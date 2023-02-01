Horsham Music Circle welcome the Benyounes Quartet at their February concert.

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “In the Causeway Barn on Saturday, February 11 at 4.30pm an award winning quartet acclaimed for their fresh vivid performances and interpretations of refinement and integrity join a pianist with a reputation as one of Europe’s most respected and versatile musicians in an enticing programme of chamber music not to be missed!

“The concert features the Benyounes Quartet who have established a presence at major venues including Wigmore Hall, King’s Place, Vienna Konzerthaus, Queen Elizabeth Hall and the Purcell Room and at festivals such as Verbier, Aix-en-Provence, Aldeburgh and West Cork Chamber Music.

“The quartet’s international accolades include prizes at both the 2014 Orlando International String Quartet Competition and the 2012 International Sandor Vegh String Quartet Competition. Their 2019 album Innovators for Champs Hill Records has received four-star reviews from Gramophone, BBC Music and Strad Magazines and their debut recording of Mozart Piano Concerti with pianist Jeremy Young was released on Meridian Records to critical acclaim. Formed at the Royal Northern College of Music in 2007, the Benyounes Quartet was subsequently awarded the Royal Philharmonic Society’s Julius Isserlis Scholarship to study with Gábor Takács-Nagy at the Haute École de Musique in Geneva. During this period they lived together in a quiet French village, which allowed them the time and space to develop and explore a wide range of repertoire. Outreach and education work have always been important to the quartet and they have become known for their unique workshops and communication skills with young people.

“Pianist Jeremy Young, who comes from Horsham, has a distinguished performing, composing and teaching career and is an associate of the Royal Academy of Music, head of chamber Music at the Royal Northern College of Music and teacher at Chetham’s School of Music. He has performed for the Circle many times as soloist and with ensembles. A founding member of the Manchester Piano Trio, Jeremy has partnered many of the worlds most distinguished musicians in venues such as the Lincoln Center (New York), Herbst Theater (San Francisco), National Concert Hall (Dublin), Esplanade Hall (Singapore), and Wigmore Hall. He has appeared as solo recitalist at the Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts, Hsingchu Concert Hall (Taiwan), Bridgewater Hall (Manchester) and the Southbank Centre.