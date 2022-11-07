Horsham Music Circle’s Lunchtime Organ Recitals celebrate the King of Instruments

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “These popular mini-concerts have introduced audiences to a wide range of pieces written for the King of Instruments. The Unitarian church dates back to 1721 and, apart from the Parish Church, is the oldest place of Christian worship in Horsham. Its pipe organ in the south- eastern corner of the church dates back from 1850 with renovations dating back to the beginning of the 20th century.

“All the programmes have been devised by Gerald Taylor and where possible include works with connections to special events, as does the opening concert on Wednesday, November 16. To begin Gerald has chosen to celebrate the Patron Saint of Music with Handel’s March and Allegro from his Ode on St Celia’s Day which is held on the 22nd of this month. Two further pieces mark significant birthday celebrations, that of Cesar Franck’s 200th with his beautiful Song without Words, Cantabile. T his piece shows Franck at his very best. And Vaughan Williams’ 150th with his Romanza The White Rock, one of two Preludes founded on Welsh Folk Songs. Purcell was held in high regard as England’s finest composer for church and theatre, so from his semi-opera King Arthur we hear the Grand Dance Chaconne in F. The Praeludium in D by Buxtehude follows. Such was his fame as organist and composer that J S Bach walked 200 miles from Armstadt to Lubeck to hear him play. John Stanley was a blind organist at the Temple Church in London. We will hear Voluntary in E minor, one of thirty written. William Walton’s Orb and Sceptre March closes the recital, specially commissioned for the 1953 Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.