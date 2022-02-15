Horsham Music Circle’s spring series gets under way

Dominic Degavino

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “Getting back to live performances we continue to bring fine musicians and a wide choice of repertoire to inspire the town’s music lovers. The concert features Dominic Degavino, one of the selected artists from the Countess of Munster Music Trust Recital Scheme which supports the concert.

“Described by the critics as a pianist to watch, Dominic has performed concerts in venues across the UK and beyond, including solo performances at the Wigmore Hall and Southbank Centre, London, at the Bridgewater Hall, Manchester and the Lichfield and Edinburgh festivals. Concerto appearances include performances with the Manchester Camerata and RNCM Symphony Orchestra.

“Having completed both school and undergraduate studies in Manchester, at Chetham’s School of Music and the Royal Northern College of Music, he has since graduated from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

“Dominic has achieved considerable competition success, including winning the RNCM Gold Medal Competition, third prize at the Concours International de Piano d’Epinal in France, and keyboard section prizes of both the Tunbridge Wells International Young Concert Artists Competition and the 2017 Royal Over-Seas League Arts Competition.

“His programme includes Bach’s English Suite No 1, four movements from Fantasien Op 116 by Brahms, Mazurkas by Thomas Adès and Chopin’s Sonata No 2 in B flat minor, Op 35.”