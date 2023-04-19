Horsham organ concerts resume

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “Gerald Taylor has continued to bring a wealth of organ repertoire to these enjoyable hour-long concerts and for this programme he has chosen eight works. Anticipating the forthcoming Coronation what could be better for an opener than William Walton’s Crown Imperial. It was the grand Coronation March written at the commission of the BBC for the 1937 ceremony in Westminster Abbey. This resounding piece is followed by a miniature. Prelude in D was one of many gems from a collection composed by Louis Vierne, the famed organist of Notre Dame and from Handel there is the final movement of his Organ Concerto No 1 which demonstrated his keyboard skills as a brilliant organist. Mozart’s Fantasia K.594 was written for a mechanical clock organ, the Adagio a stately elegie and the Allegro has a lighter mood. Including J S Bach is a must for most organ recitals and his Great E minor Prelude BWV548 is the peak of organ composition and one of the finest Preludes from his mature Leipzig period. It is a masterly example of structure and development. British composer Norman Cocker was organist at Manchester Cathedral and of the Gaumont Cinema. A versatile musician his Tuba Tune is a firm favourite and popular showpiece. Another recital piece of great originality is Pietro Yon’s L’Organo Primitivo. This is a sparkling Toccatina for the Flute stop. The programme finishes with another Toccata-style work by the Parisian organist Henri Mulet The Carillon-Sortie is a brilliant final voluntary imitative of a melodic set of bells. No need to book just come along, entry is free with a retiring collection in aid of the Music Circle’s concert promotions. On May 13 the Circle celebrates its 81st anniversary with a concert by the Jess Gillam Ensemble. For tickets phone 01403 252602, email [email protected], online wegottickets.com/HorshamMusicCircle or www.horsham-music-circle.org.uk.”