Horsham Symphony Orchestra open new concert season
Horsham Symphony Orchestra, with their conductor Steve Dummer and leader Rachel Ellis, open their new concert season at St Mary’s Church Horsham, performing with acclaimed ensemble, The Mithras Trio on Saturday, November 12 following their appearance earlier in the afternoon as part of the Horsham Music Circle concert series.
Spokeswoman Fiona Corbett-Clark said: “From overtures to concertos and symphonies, Horsham Symphony Orchestra has been sharing its love of well-known concert favourites, exploring ground-breaking new repertoire and presenting world premieres, performing challenging, beautiful, monumental music in and around Horsham for over 50 years.
“The concert opens with The Mithras Trio and the orchestra performing Beethoven's exuberant Concerto for Violin, Cello, and Piano in C major, Op 56, known as the Triple Concerto. After the interval the orchestra present Ralph Vaughan Williams’ gloriously serene Fifth Symphony, to mark the 150th anniversary of the composer’s birth. The Symphony was written at the height of the Second World War, yet its life-affirming, uplifting qualities are like a vision of peace.”
The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced at £16, £14 for concessions over 60 and £5 for under 18s, are available in advance via Ticketsource: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/horshamsymphony
Enquiries to [email protected]