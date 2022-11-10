Spokeswoman Fiona Corbett-Clark said: “From overtures to concertos and symphonies, Horsham Symphony Orchestra has been sharing its love of well-known concert favourites, exploring ground-breaking new repertoire and presenting world premieres, performing challenging, beautiful, monumental music in and around Horsham for over 50 years.

“The concert opens with The Mithras Trio and the orchestra performing Beethoven's exuberant Concerto for Violin, Cello, and Piano in C major, Op 56, known as the Triple Concerto. After the interval the orchestra present Ralph Vaughan Williams’ gloriously serene Fifth Symphony, to mark the 150th anniversary of the composer’s birth. The Symphony was written at the height of the Second World War, yet its life-affirming, uplifting qualities are like a vision of peace.”