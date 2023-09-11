Horsham’s Capitol unveils its 2023 pantomime cast

Horsham’s Capitol has confirmed the return of director Julie Atherton to take the helm of this year’s pantomime, Beauty and The Beast.

Julie Atherton will direct (contributed pic)

Spokeswoman Tracey​​ Grubb said: “With an incredible background in theatre, TV, film and radio, Julie has taken the director's chair by storm having recently directed Then, Now & Next at Southwark Playhouse and has an impressive line-up of directing credits including Offie award-winning Ordinary Days. She is all set to bring her creative magic to the Horsham stage once again.

“Actor, dancer, singer and presenter John Partridge takes on the role of Captain Gastoff. Widely recognised for his compelling performances, John has graced both screen and stage as Christian Clarke in BBC’s EastEnders and Rum Tum Tugger in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats. More recently he has been seen as Julius Caesar in the captivating Netflix series Cleopatra, Augustus in the audio drama Vergil and is currently playing Hugo/Loco Chanelle in the UK Tour of Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

“The enchanting classic love story Beauty and The Beast will captivate audiences at The Capitol Horsham. Prepare to be swept away by this magical tale of love, transformation and courage as our cast brings the ultimate feminine hero to life on stage. With a bespoke set crafted in-house by The Capitol's team, the production boasts special effects, whimsical costumes, enchanting surprises and much more. This family-friendly show promises to be the ultimate treat for all ages and the cast is now confirmed.

“Lizzie Emery steps into the role of Princess Belle, bringing grace, charm and a touch of modernity to the character. Lizzie's talent and dedication promise to bring a fresh perspective to this beloved role as Belle's journey unfolds on stage.

“Chris Short embodies the dual role of Prince and Beast, portraying the captivating transformation from the cursed creature to a prince of noble stature. James Camp, an accomplished actor and graduate of the Guildford School of Acting and the National Youth Theatre, reprises his role as Fromage following his popular performance in Cinderella last year. Bringing a burst of energy and laughter to the stage, Justin Brett takes a break from the Showstopper! tour to embody the beloved Dame Susie Saucisson. Justin's comedic brilliance and stage presence ensure a delightful and entertaining experience for the audience. And Mike Slader is poised as Pickle, ready to steal hearts and infuse the stage with laughter. Alison Arnopp makes a welcome return to The Capitol to take on the role of Madame Dubonnet and is sure to be a stand-out star in this year’s show.”

Matthew Effemey, venue & production manager, said: “With the cast now confirmed, we’re planning a truly memorable show for 2024 and our team are dedicated to delivering top-notch entertainment for the festive season.”