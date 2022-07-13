Horsham’s Millais Musical Theatre Academy makes debut with Legally Blonde Jr

Legally Blonde Jr is being performed at Millais School on Friday, July 15 at 7pm and Saturday, July 16 at 2.30pm and 5pm. Adults £10 and children £6. Tickets on online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/millais
Helen Sykes, director of learning, creative and expressive arts, said: “Millais Musical Theatre Academy was set up in 2021 to give students at Millais the chance to develop their skills in acting, singing and dancing, build their self-esteem and confidence and promote positive mental health and wellbeing.
“Students started rehearsing in March this year and the show marks the first full-scale production of the Musical Theatre Academy. Legally Blonde Jr tells the story of Elle Woods, a smart young student who, after following her ex-boyfriend to Harvard Law School, must push past the stereotypes put upon her to prove she’s more than just a blonde fashionista.
“Students have been working hard to prepare themselves for the performance and as well as attending rehearsals, students have been lucky enough to be visited by two inspirational women in law: Helen Lusty, a circuit judge from the Horsham Family Court and Jeanette Newman, a solicitor who is a partner at Ince, a large London law firm. The cast have also had the opportunity to travel up to the West End to see Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre and attend screening of the 2001 film Legally Blonde at Millais.
“Students have been involved with every aspect of the production, from set painting and front of house to operating the lighting and sound desks. They have been invaluable in the rehearsal, technical and production aspects of the show. The production team, made up of the music and drama teachers at Millais, have been in awe of the cast's professionalism and enthusiasm. We are incredibly lucky to have such talented and committed students ready to perform here at Millais and we cannot wait to see them on stage. Please join us for an exhilarating, dynamic and high quality production with our amazing cast of 70 young performers. All funds raised from the show go directly into funding future Musical Theatre Academy productions. There are already plans in the work for something on an even bigger in 2023!”