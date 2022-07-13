Horsham’s Millais Musical Theatre Academy makes debut with Legally Blonde Jr

Legally Blonde at Millais School

Legally Blonde Jr is being performed at Millais School on Friday, July 15 at 7pm and Saturday, July 16 at 2.30pm and 5pm. Adults £10 and children £6. Tickets on online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/millais

Helen Sykes, director of learning, creative and expressive arts, said: “Millais Musical Theatre Academy was set up in 2021 to give students at Millais the chance to develop their skills in acting, singing and dancing, build their self-esteem and confidence and promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

“Students started rehearsing in March this year and the show marks the first full-scale production of the Musical Theatre Academy. Legally Blonde Jr tells the story of Elle Woods, a smart young student who, after following her ex-boyfriend to Harvard Law School, must push past the stereotypes put upon her to prove she’s more than just a blonde fashionista.

“Students have been working hard to prepare themselves for the performance and as well as attending rehearsals, students have been lucky enough to be visited by two inspirational women in law: Helen Lusty, a circuit judge from the Horsham Family Court and Jeanette Newman, a solicitor who is a partner at Ince, a large London law firm. The cast have also had the opportunity to travel up to the West End to see Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre and attend screening of the 2001 film Legally Blonde at Millais.