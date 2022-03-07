Hove date for indie giants Turin Brakes

Turin Brakes

Edward Kilroy, of promoters Coastal Events, said: “Not only will the band be playing an acoustic set of their back catalogue of songs spanning their illustrious career, they will also be sharing stories and anecdotes with audience members for a one-night-only exclusive recorded discussion, hosted by The Reel Feedback Podcast. Expect a laid back, bar-style chat with a candid and honest account, looking back through the years and exposing the true experiences of the much-loved band.

“The indie four-piece, formed in Balham, South London in 1999, is composed of founding members and former primary school friends Olly Knights and Gale Paridjanian, plus longtime bandmates Rob Allum and Eddie Myer.

“The band released their Mercury Music Prize nominated debut album The Optimist in 2001 followed by Ether Song in 2003, featuring the top five hit single Pain Killer (Summer Rain). Next came five subsequent albums until 2018 saw Invisible Storm hit the airwaves, a collection of songs refracted through lyrics that embrace the personal and the universal.”

Edward added: “Turin Brakes are one of the finest indie bands of the last two decades, with seven top 40 hits to their name. The music starts as it has since the beginning - with voices and guitars, and evolves outwards from there. Turin Brakes are a band that are sure of who they are and what they’ve set out to do and know that there’s always a story left to tell. This event is a rare opportunity to get up close and personal with one of the greatest bands within the realms of indie music.”

