How Collette Cooper got the blues - Rye date

“Blues is the music I was brought up on. My dad introduced me to the really great artists growing up, people like Bessie Smith, a massive influence of mine. She goes way, way back but my dad introduced me to her music when I was a little girl. She is just fantastic. She was just so gritty and so raw and so real and so powerful and she really tells a good story. I just fell in love with her voice and her persona. My dad was always a fan of the blues and I think when you're a fan of the blues, you always want to know how it all came about and you want to know the history of it. I come from Irish roots as well and we've got a lot to sing about in that respect. And I'm from Manchester and working class and there's a lot to sing about there as well!

“So I started listening to all these great artists like Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Nina Simone and Billie Holiday. I loved all those guys and I used to busk in the streets with my friend to earn a little bit of cash. I am an actor. That's what I always really wanted to do but I've always loved music. But I never really thought about my voice even though I was always around music when I was growing up and my dad bought me keyboards when I was nine. But I suppose I just took it for granted. It was the acting that I wanted to do and I still act. I still work as an actor but now I do both. I've just finished a play which I did for three months in which I was playing Janis Joplin which was a great role to play. So yes, I will always be an actor. But the music just really started in between jobs. In between jobs I would sing a bit to earn a bit of money and I just ended up thinking that I was meant to do more with music than just treat it in such a flippant way. I wanted to write music and that's really how I started and now I'm just trying to balance the two. When I'm acting I’m acting and when I'm singing I'm singing but really it's all under the same umbrella.