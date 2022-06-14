The event is coming this August

The event will see music lovers taking over this amazing new green field site at the East Bysshe Country Course in the heart of the Surrey downs, just ten minutes from Gatwick, on Sunday, August 21.

The main stage will see top UK tribute acts to Oasis, The Stone Roses, Madness, Amy Whinehouse, The Smiths and Global Reggae Band.

A Big Top will feature Norther soul, Ska and Indie Disco with Soul Guardians, Funk Loving Criminals, Street Sound Alternative 80s, Indie Fight Club, Dakka Skanks and Andy Martinez.

The Fort Stage will be dedicated to anthems from the 90s & 00s, hosted by No Scrubs with Paul Eden, Martin 2 Smoove, DJ Swerve and Shortee Blitz.

And the Forest Stage hosted by Code South Radio will have Kamer, Daddy Streets, Mysdeeque, Joey Ward, Mov, with more to be announced.

Lingfield Rocks promises to have a food truck village, six bars, three fair rides, fun stalls, VK Bus and 500 free car parking spaces plus a free return shuttle bus from Lingfield Station.

We have teamed up with event organisers at Complete Events UK to offer a lucky reader an amazing prize.

You can win a VIP package for six people worth £2,000 including:

VIP queue jump entry A VIP table for six with table service Two bottles of Grey Goose / Belvedere Vodka or any two high end bottle of spirits from their selection Mixers for the spirits 12 bottles of beer 12 bottles of water A bottle of Champagne on ice on arrival Six meal vouchers to use at any food outlet VIP toilets

To enter this brilliant competition answer this question:

Where is Lingfield Rocks being held?

Email your answer to [email protected] marked Lingfield Rocks Competition. Please include your name, where you live and a contact telephone number.

Closing date for entries is 10pm on Wednesday, June 29.

Winners’ details will be passed to the competition organisers in order for you to be given your prize. Information will not be used for any other purpose.