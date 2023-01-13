More than 12 schools, 600 pupils, full youth orchestras and professional musicians came together to perform a new musical Perfect Pitch celebrating football to sold-out audiences across Surrey and Sussex in one of the largest youth music events in the south-east since the Covid outbreak.

Perfect Pitch. Photography by Tracey Carr

The football themed music education project aimed at young musicians was put together by Andrew Bernardi, international violinist and director of Bernardi Music Group. Andrew’s passion for inspiring people through music, especially young people, brought state and private schools from Surrey and Sussex together in an ambitious cross county youth music project.

Taking part were: Broadwater School, Cobham Free School, The Raleigh School, St Hilary’s School, St Thomas of Canterbury Primary School, Tormead Prep School, The Yehudi Menuhin School, Farlington School, Millais School, The Prebendal School, Southwater Junior Academy, The Weald School and String Academy.

Malcolm Singer, composer, conductor and educationalist and former director of music at The Yehudi Menuhin School wrote the music to go with the words by Nick Toczek.

Choirs from the schools performed together with the Sussex and Surrey String county orchestras, the Bernardi Music Group’s String Academy and students from the renowned Yehudi Menuhin School.

With professional musicians also performing and coaching, the young people were delighted to take part and perform two concerts each night to packed audiences at Charterhouse in Surrey and Windlesham House in Sussex.

Andrew said: “Audiences were also treated to fantastic performances of Nessun Dorma, the popular theme tune to Italia 90 World Cup. Leading Indian tenor Anando Mukerjee filled the venues with his voice and the young musicians accompanied him in the orchestra and also singing. For many of the performers and audience, this was their first time to hear live opera and they were thrilled!”

A performance of Eli Eli composed by Malcolm Singer was also performed by Andrew and the String orchestra “which led several audience members to be moved to tears”, Andrew said.

Andrew added: “The culmination of the last months’ hard work truly led to brilliant performances and gave many children the opportunity to take part in live music performances alongside professionals.”

Andrew said he was grateful for all the support from all teachers, parents, sponsors and Arts Council England who had enabled the project to be so successful and help inspire tomorrow’s musicians.

The String Academy meets regularly during the term and for summer school and is open to young talented string players aged from eight to 18.

They regularly perform in prestigious locations and at charity events including Arundel Castle.

