Huge names for Love Supreme Festival 2023

Grace Jones and Little Simz are among the names heading for Love Supreme 2023 alongside Emeli Sandé, Yussef Dayes, Greentea Peng, Tower of Power, Courtney Pine, Yaya Bey and many more.

Love Supreme Festival

The star acts join Thundercat, Marcus Miller, Gabriels, Candi Staton, Shalamar, Mulatu Astatke, Immanuel Wilkins and others on the bill for Europe’s biggest outdoor jazz festival. Love Supreme Jazz Festival in its tenth anniversary year runs from June 30-July 2 at Glynde Place in East Sussex.

Spokesman Joe Baxter said: “The Love Supreme Jazz Festival has announced an additional raft of names for this year’s event including headline shows from Little Simz and Grace Jones. Mercury Prize, Ivor Novello and Brit Award-winning UK rapper Simz will make her debut at the festival on Saturday, July 1 while Jones returns to close the festival on Sunday, July 2 following a commanding headline set in 2016.

“Also joining the line-up for the tenth edition of the acclaimed three-day event are multi-million-selling, four-time Brit Award winner Emeli Sandé, French singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist extraordinaire FKJ, powerhouse British drummer and bandleader Yussef Dayes, South London-born neo-soul star Greentea Peng, incendiary US funk big band Tower of Power, three-time Grammy nominated US vocalist Jazzmeia Horn, Armenian pianist and composer Tigran Hamasyan, French-Caribbean singer and bass player Adi Oasis, US R&B singer Yaya Bey, and one of the most celebrated British jazz musicians of all time, Courtney Pine.

“The newly announced acts join the line-up alongside the likes of pioneering bassist and vocalist Thundercat, soul queen Candi Staton, who will perform at the festival as part of her last ever run of UK shows, Brit Award nominated gospel-soul trio Gabriels, multi-million-selling, Grammy-winning American soul group Shalamar (celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2023), bassist, producer, bandleader and close Miles Davis collaborator Marcus Miller, the father of Ethiopian jazz Mulatu Astatke, internationally acclaimed Blue Note alto saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, and UK soul singer-songwriter Pip Millett.

“Also featuring a selection of this year’s breakthrough singers including Obongjayar, Mica Millar, August Charles and Cherise, the 2023 line-up is set to be the festival’s biggest and best to date. Additional offerings this year will include a wellness and yoga area, secret swimming, organised hill walks across the South Downs, a host of activities aimed at children, a long-table-style banqueting restaurant, the Supremium VIP area, which will offer a range of premium benefits plus the opportunity to watch exclusive artist performances, and the Jazz Lounge, which will present a range of artist interviews, talks, panel discussions, breakfast news reviews and film screenings. The festival will also see the return of an expanded Bands & Voices area, which presents cabaret, spoken word and swing dance lessons, and nestled away in the woods the Blue In Green area presents live music and DJs late into the night.”

The Love Supreme Jazz Festival returns to Glynde Place in East Sussex from Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2. Tickets start at £63 (day, weekend, camping, supremium and glamping tickets are available) and are on sale now from www.lovesupremefestival.com.

