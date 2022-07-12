Humourist David Sedaris on tour with Brighton and Guildford dates - how to get your tickets

Spokeswoman Laura Norton said: “With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of America’s pre-eminent humou r writers. He is the master of satire and one of today’s most observant writers addressing the human condition. Sedaris has been nominated for five Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word and Best Comedy Album. His audio recordings include David Sedaris: Live for Your Listening Pleasure and David Sedaris Live at Carnegie Hall. Since 2011, he can be heard annually on a series of live recordings on BBC Radio 4 entitled Meet David Sedaris.”

“His recent books are The Best of Me, a collection of 42 previously published stories and essays and a second volume of his diaries A Carnival of Snackery, Diaries (2003-2020) and Calypso, another collection of essays, was a New York Times best-seller and a Washington Post Best Book of the Year. The audiobook of Calypso was also nominated for a 2019 Grammy for the Best Spoken Word Album. In 2019 David Sedaris became a regular contributor to CBS Sunday Morning, and his Masterclass, David Sedaris Teaches Storytelling and Humor, was released. There are over 16 million copies of his books in print and they have been translated into 32 languages. He has been awarded the Terry Southern Prize for Humor, Thurber Prize for American Humor, Jonathan Swift International Literature Prize for Satire and Humor, Time 2001 Humorist of the Year Award, as well as the Medal for Spoken Language from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. In March 2019 he was elected as a member into the American Academy of Arts & Letters. In 2020 the New York Public Library voted Me Talk Pretty One Day as one of the 125 most important books of the last 125 years. He and his sister Amy Sedaris and have written half-a-dozen plays, which have been produced at The Drama Department in New York C ity.”