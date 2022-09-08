Hurst Festival promises two weeks of community fun - here's what you need to know

Hurst Festival

Spokesman Matthew Davidson said: “It was conceived in 2004 when members of Hurstpierpoint village were inspired by the wealth of talent they found living on their doorstep. Now the festival, celebrating its 18th year, is a thriving volunteer-led charity with the aims of bringing people together, offering new experiences and increasing feelings of community belonging.

“We are thrilled for our 2022 festival to be our biggest celebration of community yet with events for all the family. Featured events include three Saturday night spectaculars; starring ABBA's Angels, the best Abba tribute band in the country; Le Freak!, a fabulous eight-piece live band playing all of Nile Rodgers incredible hits; and the incredible Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus.

“There will also be two Funny That! Friday night comedy shows starring Ben Norris, Alistair Barrie, Gareth Waugh, Thomas Green and many more; a masterclass in story telling with award-winning children's author Guy Bass; virtuosic music evenings from choral performances, classical music soiree evenings and a live concert with internationally acclaimed singer, songwriter and jazz pianist Joe Stilgoe. In addition to these featured events, we have a huge range of offerings for all ages throughout the two weeks from open-air film viewings, dance performances, community discussion groups, nature walks, foraging workshops, Dinki Discos, well-being and mindfulness workshops, art classes and so much more!

“Hurst Festival launches in the best way with Super Sunday, a free community day in which the whole high street is closed off in celebration of the festival's launch and of the coming together of the local community. Filled with free entertainment, this fun-filled day is one not to be missed, featuring events from our annual Treasure Transport Parade, Hove City Brass Band, live music performance with Mid-Sussex radio, Purple Bus Circus Workshops and food from around the world.”