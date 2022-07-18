Hurst Players offer Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads

Talking Heads

As for all amateur dramatics groups, it has been a difficult time of frustrations and set backs.

Chairman Anne Hopper said: “Quite a few things have been happening to Hurstpierpoint Players since the pandemic lockdowns. For a start we have a slight change of name, having taken the opportunity to convert from a registered charity to a charitable incorporated organisation to reflect our ownership of The Players Theatre at 147 High Street, and are now officially Hurst Players CIO.

“But at least this has given us something to do whilst trying to recover from productions which had to be cancelled due, of course, to the many problems the virus brought with it, cast members falling ill and bookings falling off as happened with our production of a Christmas Carol last year.”

Inevitably it led cancellation, “a fate which also befell this year’s spring production and another which has been postponed until 2023”, Anne said.

“Quiz nights and treasure hunts keep membership together but don’t have quite the same appeal as the buzz that comes from working on a new production – and in this instance, with a new director.

“Ian Amos is directing this summer’s production of three of Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads and will return to direct again for us in the spring next year so we must have impressed him!

“Since first published for television performance in 1987 Alan Bennett has revised his originals, added to them and revised some for the stage so that by 2020 there were 15 to choose from.

The monologues have long been a firm favourite of director Ian Amos.

Of the three chosen for production, he said: “In their simplicity there is also complexity – time and viewpoints shift backwards, forwards, jump effortlessly and deal with a variety of subjects.

"Some attitudes of course are linked to the mid-80s and may seem a touch prejudiced to us today.

"But they contain many common and very human themes and I hope they will strike a resounding note with today’s audiences.

“The three Talking Heads the Players are presenting are Bed Among the Lentils performed by Sue Wicks; A Chip in the Sugar performed by Phil Balding; and A Lady of Letters performed by Josie Porter, three of the Players’ most experienced members.”

There will be two evening performances, on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23 at 7.30pm and the final performance will be on Sunday afternoon July 24 at 2.30pm. Tickets are £11.

You can book online at the Players website – www.hurstplayers.org.uk or at the Players Theatre on the day of the performance.

“It’s has been too long since we could show off our refurbished auditorium – new comfy seats, a well-stocked bar and a warm welcome.