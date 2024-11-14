I was so excited to review Midge Ure at the Hawth and I was not disappointed

Midge Ure performed at the Hawth

I was absolutely delighted when I received tickets to review the Midge Ure concert at the Hawth.

I immediately invited my old clubbing buddy along. Neither of us had seen Midge live before so were super excited and not disappointed. The event was a sell-out, packed with fans of the 80’s front man from Ultravox.

The concert opened with a short set by the band Electric India Company, Joseph O’Keefe a very talented classically trained violinist and pianist together with Cole Stacey, an accomplished singer, songwriter and musician. Together they performed tracks from their latest successful album Pomegranate, and a few popular cover versions in their own unique style.

Joining them was Russell Field on the drums. What a great start to the evening.

After a short break they all returned to the stage to back Midge, who still has boundless energy and such strong vocals.

hey have all been working together now since 2015, producing an amazing set with such professionalism and passion. It was not long before the audience were on their feet, dancing, clapping and singing along to many of their old favourites, Fade to Grey, Dancing with Tears in my eyes, Loves Great Adventure to name just a few of their greatest hits, and of course not forgetting the groundbreaking “Vienna”.

It goes without saying that Midge was superb.

Many thanks to the Hawth for hosting this brilliant performance. I’m looking for the next tour date on Midge’s official website MIDGE URE - the Official Website.