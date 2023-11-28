Haven Young Creatives, a local community arts organisation, hosted Harbour Lights on Sunday, November 26.

Accompanied by folk musicians and singers, the parade made its way along Newhaven’s West Quay through the evening.

The project was conceived by Siou Hannam, a director at Haven Young Creatives, who has a history in outdoor theatre and participatory events. She had seen how lantern processions bring joy into a community, and together with her co-director Bex Milner, felt that Newhaven deserved its own celebratory winter parade.

The pair teamed up with Patrick Bullock, an experienced artist in the field of outdoor events, to deliver the project, and were blown away by the enthusiastic reception. The lantern-making workshops booked up within two days, and the team hope to gain funding to make Harbour Lights an annual event.

Lanterns lit, the parade set off from the Hillcrest Centre in Bay Vue Road at 5pm towards Huggetts Green, on Newhaven’s West Quay, with singing as they process along the riverside to the RNLI station.

This event - the latest in the BN9 Programme of creative events - was one of many hosted by Haven Young Creatives, who bring local young people together to explore their creativity with regular free drama sessions for ages 8-18.

Harbour Lights is made possible by grants from the Newhaven Arts Growth Fund, and the town council via Newhaven Festival. The Newhaven Arts Growth Fund, which is now in its second year of funding from the Newhaven Enterprise Zone, has awarded grants to five grassroots arts projects this year, demonstrating the commitment to fostering arts and culture in and around the town.

To find out more about Haven Young Creatives, or to join their regular drama sessions, find them on Facebook at Haven-Young-Creatives and Instagram at haven.youngcreatives

