Festival of Chichester launch

IN PICTURES: A sunny start to the Festival of Chichester

The 2023 Festival of Chichester got underway under beautiful skies with a host of free entertainment on the Cathedral Green.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 10th Jun 2023, 20:33 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 20:48 BST

It all set the scene for more than 90 brilliant events lined up across all the arts. The festival officially runs until July 9 but even after that there are a few extra bonuses. The majority of event tickets are available online through www.thenovium.org/boxoffice and in person from The Novium, Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1QH, just a stone’s throw north of the Cathedral. Email: [email protected]; phone: 01243 816525. For phone and in-person bookings the box office is open Tuesday to Friday 10am-4.30pm & Saturday 10am-5pm. Also on Sundays 10am-4pm from June 18 onwards.

1. Chichester Festival Youth Theatre (3).JPG

Festival of Chichester launch Photo: Phil Hewitt

2. The Rosemary Bell Academy of Dance (44).JPG

Festival of Chichester launch Photo: Phil Hewitt

3. The Sleepy Lagoon Orchestra (17).JPG

Festival of Chichester launch Photo: Phil Hewitt

4. The Rosemary Bell Academy of Dance (35).JPG

Festival of Chichester launch Photo: Phil Hewitt

