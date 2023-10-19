BREAKING
London's Frameless exhibition brings art thrillingly to life

Remarkable. One moment you are battling down Oxford Street. The next you are swooping in a swirl of surrealist imagery taking you to the strangest of worlds. One moment you are thinking that Oxford Street really isn’t what it used to be. The next you are watching Van Gogh dissolve into Seurat dissolve into Morisot dissolve into Monet.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 19th Oct 2023, 17:06 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 17:11 BST

If you are missing the superb Van Gogh Alive which charmed Brighton over the summer, then Frameless – housed within the newly developed Marble Arch Place, at the meeting point of Oxford Street, Mayfair and Hyde Park (tickets on https://frameless.com/tickets/) – needs to be your next port of call.

Photo: Phil Hewitt

Photo: Phil Hewitt

Photo: Phil Hewitt

Photo: Phil Hewitt

