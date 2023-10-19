In pictures: Frameless – the exhibition that takes you into the heart of great art
Remarkable. One moment you are battling down Oxford Street. The next you are swooping in a swirl of surrealist imagery taking you to the strangest of worlds. One moment you are thinking that Oxford Street really isn’t what it used to be. The next you are watching Van Gogh dissolve into Seurat dissolve into Morisot dissolve into Monet.
If you are missing the superb Van Gogh Alive which charmed Brighton over the summer, then Frameless – housed within the newly developed Marble Arch Place, at the meeting point of Oxford Street, Mayfair and Hyde Park (tickets on https://frameless.com/tickets/) – needs to be your next port of call.
