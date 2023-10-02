International grappling stars heading for Worthing

One of the biggest names in UK wrestling, American TNA and ROH International Cup winner, "The Star Attraction" Mark Haskins, is heading to Sussex later this month.

The show in Worthing on October 22 will also feature the first appearance of new Canadian sensation Cam!!kaze when wrestling makes its debut at the Charmandean Centre.

Trevor English, general manager at the Charmandean, is excited about the prospect of wrestling coming to the centre. “We have regular boxing events at the Charmandean, but this is the first time in the 30 years I have been here, and the first time ever, I believe, that the venue has hosted a top wrestling show.”

The big Sunday afternoon spectacular is being presented by leading UK promoters Premier Promotions, whose shows have been thrilling audiences in Worthing for four decades since the British Bulldog, Davey Boy Smith, topped the bill in the town in 1994.

Haskins and Cam!!kaze are set to clash in the main event on the five-bout card, while among the other big names in action will be the break-out star of 2023, Jordon Breaks, who has already swapped holds this year with the likes of Zack Sabre, James Mason and the legendary Johnny Kidd in bouts around the country.

Local cult hero David Lovejoy will be one of the stars competing in a knockout tournament for the Ian Dowland Trophy, a competition for young wrestlers that has been won in the past by among others both Mark Haskins and Zack Sabre.

A spokesman for Premier Promotions said: “The Charmandean is a superb venue, with the bonus of free parking on site, that we are sure will prove popular with our fans, and we already have two more huge shows, featuring the biggest names in wrestling, lined up before the end of the year.”