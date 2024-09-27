International music duo at The Normandy Centre, Horsham
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
American singer Cathryn Craig is from Virginia and worked with The Righteous Brothers, Garth Brooks, EmmyLou Harris and Tom Paxton before relocating to Ireland with her husband, musician Brian Willoughby.
Brian played lead guitar with the British Folk-Rock band Strawbs, as well as working with Roger Whittaker, Joe Brown, Jim Diamond and Monty Python.
Both Cathryn and Brian recorded and toured with American rockabilly artist, Nanci Griffith.
The duo's "Alice's Song" was BBC Radio 2 "Highlight Of The Year", The Telegraph named them "Folk Gig Pick Of The Year" and Folking.com nominated them in a "Best Duo" category.
In August 2023, Cathryn and Brian joined Strawbs for a farewell concert at Cropredy Festival.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.