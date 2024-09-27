International music duo at The Normandy Centre, Horsham

By Brian Willoughby
Contributor
Published 27th Sep 2024, 13:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The international music duo Cathryn Craig & Brian Willoughby will be in concert at The Normandy Centre, Denne Road, Horsham RH12 1JF on Sunday October 13th. at 8.00 p.m. Admission is £10

American singer Cathryn Craig is from Virginia and worked with The Righteous Brothers, Garth Brooks, EmmyLou Harris and Tom Paxton before relocating to Ireland with her husband, musician Brian Willoughby.

Brian played lead guitar with the British Folk-Rock band Strawbs, as well as working with Roger Whittaker, Joe Brown, Jim Diamond and Monty Python.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both Cathryn and Brian recorded and toured with American rockabilly artist, Nanci Griffith.

Appearing at The Normandy Centre Denne Road, Horsham Sunday October 13th.hAppearing at The Normandy Centre Denne Road, Horsham Sunday October 13th.h
Appearing at The Normandy Centre Denne Road, Horsham Sunday October 13th.h

The duo's "Alice's Song" was BBC Radio 2 "Highlight Of The Year", The Telegraph named them "Folk Gig Pick Of The Year" and Folking.com nominated them in a "Best Duo" category.

In August 2023, Cathryn and Brian joined Strawbs for a farewell concert at Cropredy Festival.

www.craigandwilloughby.com www.horshamfolkclub.co.uk

Related topics:BBC Radio 2American

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.