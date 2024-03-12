It's all kicking off for Lancing FC with a rumble!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The show at Lancing Parish Hall on Sunday (March 17), to raise funds for the promotion-chasing Isthmian League club, will feature a huge super-heavyweight tag match and an all-in, last man standing American rumble.
The top of the bill pitches the notorious team of The Beards, “Man Mountain” Karl Atlas and Mad Dog Quinn, against the pairing of “Mighty Oak” James Kenna and Big Wade. The four men tip the scales at a reported combined weight of 85st, and that will be boosted even further by another seven or eight wrestlers battling it out for the king of the ring title
The evnt is being put on by leading UK matchmakers Premier Promotions, whose wrestlers regularly play to capacity crowds at Worthing's Charmandean Centre, and will also include more tag-team and solo action in the run-up to the final over the top rope bout.
To book for the show, which kicks off at 3.30, go to ticketsource.co.uk/lancing-football-club or telephone 0333 666 3366.