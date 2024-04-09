It's 'Fantastic' as wrestling ace tops the bill!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two-time Portuguese Wrestling Association champion is the latest international star to pound the boards at the Charmandean Centre after four previous sell-out shows when he heads the line-up on Sunday afternoon (April 14).

Francisco, who has already been in action this year in France, Italy and Portugal, will be going all out to make a winning debut at the Charmandean, but he will have his work cut out against Jordon Breaks, the break-out star of 2023, who will be making his first Worthing appearance since his epic match with Zack Sabre Jr., the man recognised as the best technical wrestler in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At least the European traveller will have an idea of the task in front of him in the big bout of the day because he was ringside to see Breaks swap holds with Sabre when he flew in from Japan to appear at the Charmandean in December.

Main man: Portugal's David Francisco

The back-up card should produce plenty more high-speed action, with two of the brightest stars on the horizon, British wrestling’s “Hidden Gem” J. J. Gale, and “The Lightning Kid” Oli Blake, involved in what could be a classic hold and counter-hold match-up.

There is also a first appearance since he lifted the Premier Wrestling Federation welterweight title for Cameron, who ended the ten-year reign of Barry Cooper at Peacehaven last month. He goes in against fiery Londoner Harrison Payne, while there is also tag-team action involving the new bad boys of wrestling, the Storm Boyz.