Jailhouse entertainment for the Arundel Festival

Audiences are invited enjoy an entertaining and inspiring mix of words and jazz with the Mike Carey Big House Jazz Band and four South Downs poets with a reputation for lively performance – Amanda Waring, Lou Beckerman, Chris Hardy and Barry Smith.

Lou Beckerman joins the Arundel Festival (pic by The Face London)

Poetry Meets Jazz at the Jailhouse is held in the Arundel old town jail for this year’s Arundel Festival. Four cells complete with bars form the backcloth for the performance. The event starts at 8pm on Monday, August 21.

Chris Hardy is the guitarist from poetry/music band Little Machine who have worked with top names such as Roger McGough; Lou doubles as a jazz singer and artist; Barry was shortlisted for the Bread & Roses Award Songwriting and Spoken Word Award; and Amanda has starred in West End musicals. Mike Carey is the master of ceremonies at the popular monthly Arts Junction events at the Vic in Arundel. He leads various ensembles, but the Big Band is the one that takes flight at Festival time. A full five-piece band, the ensemble are skilled in a wide range of jazz styles and are very much up for the challenge of mixing words with music.

Barry Smith explained: “We all had such a fantastic time at the Arundel Festival last year so we’re delighted to be invited back for a re-run in 2023. It won’t be quite the same line-up though as Lou Beckerman and Amanda Waring are joining us for this year’s gig. We’re delighted to be working with two such accomplished performers, both skilled in working with music in settings from clubs to major theatres.’

Amanda Waring hit the headlines playing the title role in the West End production of the musical Gigi. Amanda, the daughter of celebrated actress Dorothy Tutin, is an English singer, actress, comedian and activist. Chris Hardy has travelled widely and after many years in London now lives in Sussex. He is the secretary of the Chichester Stanza. His poems have been published in numerous magazines, anthologies and online platforms and have won prizes or been highly commended in the Poetry Society’s National competition, the Binsted Prize and others.

Tickets: https://fienta.com/poetry-meets-jazz