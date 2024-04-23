Jake Bugg plays Worthing and Guildford dates

Jake Bugg. Photo John Anderson

The tour sees him play 16 headline dates across the UK at “some of the country’s smaller towns and venues, bringing live music back to the heart of communities”, he promises.

Kicking off in Newcastle-Under-Lyme last month, Jake is performing two sets per night, acoustic and electric, rattling through his biggest hits, as well as tracks from his latest album, the top three-charting Saturday Night, Sunday Morning.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in.

Thom Milner-Smith, director of Worthing-based promoters atom presents, said: “We're very excited to announce Jake Bugg in Worthing... with his debut album hitting number one and five top ten albums at only 29, Jake has had huge success, with so much more to come. The Your Town Tour heads to small towns and venues, which aligns perfectly with our mission to bring high-profile and emerging talent to your doorstep. This is a rare chance to see Jake up close and personal in an intimate venue by the sea. Tickets are expected to fly out…”

On Saturday, April 27 he will play the Assembly Hall, Worthing; and on Wednesday, May 1 he will play G Live, Guildford.

A tour spokesman said: “With local venues constantly under threat of closure, and grassroots music scenes dwindling, the Your Town Tour is Jake’s bid to bring a high-profile live show back to some of the country’s towns that have seen drop-offs in big touring artists visiting in recent years. Over the last few years, Jake, who has four albums and numerous hit singles to his name, has grown into himself and gone from strength to strength. He stepped out of his comfort zone and is in the form of his life. His new music was embraced across the media. Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’s two stellar singles All I Need and Lost, both produced by Steve Mac, were inescapable hits, booming across the airwaves, playlisted on Radio 1, Radio 2 and Radio X, and Jake turned in a stellar performance of All I Need on Graham Norton on BBC1.”

​Also coming up, I Kissed A Boy star Ollie King returns to the limelight with the release of an new disco-pop single in time for Pride 2024.

After appearing on the hit BBC Three reality show hosted by Dannii Minogue, Ollie has teamed up with UK Eurovision runner-up Roubix to create In Your Head.

As he explains, the track is a cathartic response to King’s break-up with I Kissed A Boy boyfriend Dan Glendinning. The pair split amicably in September 2023 after reaching the show’s final together.

Ollie said: “The lyrics are all about getting over an ex who is stuck in your head. But it’s not a sad song. It’s playful and fun and full of love.

“In Your Head is all about moving on and celebrating your authentic self. What better way to do that than with a total banger you can scream along to with your mates at Pride? I can't wait to experience that energy live with crowds all over Europe."

Viewers of I Kissed A Boy will remember that Ollie and his boyfriend Dan Glendinning were the only couple whose relationship survived in the months after the show before the pair eventually split.

Ollie, who is 27 and from Brighton, revealed last year that he had attempted to infiltrate Love Island and steal the winners’ prize money before he secured a place on I Kissed A Boy. He quickly became a fan favourite and gained thousands of followers on Instagram who keep up to date with Ollie and his life post-show.

In Your Head is Ollie’s first song. For Roubix, it is the follow-up to Fire Lady, which entered the charts in multiple European countries after its March 2024 release.

Recorded in London and produced by a record label in Italy, the track is reminiscent of a Pet Shop Boys track, Ollie says – and has been selected by Spotify to feature in their recommended radar release for April. Included in the release are two remixes of the track by Pete Hammond, the music producer behind 11 UK number ones.