​ James Blunt confirms Brighton date

"I cannot find the words to say how excited I am to get back out on the road again on tour in 2024” James said. “My new album was incredibly fun to write and record, and some of the new songs will undoubtedly get you up on your feet and dancing again. I’m looking forward to crowd-surfing at a venue near you!”

Firstly though, James and his band will be giving us an advance peek of the live show at Radio 2 In The Park in Leicester’s Victoria Park on Saturday, September 16. The album’s first single arrived recently in the shape of Beside You. Directed by Craig Bingham, the video evokes memories of James’ past. Meeting versions of himself throughout his life, the video sees James embrace the characters of his past self as he moves forward. Who We Used To Be is James’ first studio album since the acclaimed top-three Once Upon A Mind in 2019. This time out he has worked with a variety of producers including Jonny Coffer, Red Triangle, Jack & Coke and Steve Robson. His recent greatest hits collection, The Stars Beneath My Feet, went gold selling more than 100,000 copies.