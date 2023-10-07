James Yorkston and Nina Persson at Grayshott Folk Club

“James was an integral and original member of the much lauded and hugely influential Fence Collective which also included members King Creosote and KT Tunstall. In 2001, James made his first steps out of Fife as a solo artist after he sent a demo cassette to folk/rock legend John Martyn asking for a support slot on the Edinburgh date of John’s upcoming tour. John heard James’ cassette and offered James all 31 dates of the tour. Throughout his career, James has released a succession of critically-acclaimed albums. He has toured all over Europe and North America and played at all of the major UK music festivals. He has also been featured many times on UK television.