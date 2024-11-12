Jane McDonald in Brighton – I spent an evening with a national treasure

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Editor/Content editor/Columnist

Published 12th Nov 2024, 19:27 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 19:28 GMT
More than a quarter of a century ago I watched singer Jane McDonald on docusoap The Cruise and fell in love with her.

With a belter of a voice and an endearing warmth, I’ve followed her career ever since.

She’s back on on the road this year with new tour With All My Love, and I was lucky enough to be in the audience for the Brighton date at the weekend.

The crowd at the Brighton Centre on Sunday night was jovial and excited. Jane really has a loyal army of fans, and rightly so.

Jane McDonald was at the Brighton Centre on Sunday nightJane McDonald was at the Brighton Centre on Sunday night
There’s nothing not to love about her. She’s funny, she’s glamorous, she’s down-to-earth and boy, can she sing.

Taking us through some of her greatest hits, both the covers she’s done and songs Jane has penned herself, there wasn’t a singly moment where I didn’t marvel at how good she is. And the fact she makes it seem so effortless and all while wearing beautiful gowns and killer heels.

Hearing Jane talk about some of the challenges she’s faced, and the positive outlook she’s adopted to get through them, was both emotional and inspiring.

And don’t get me started on when she brought out her best friend Sue, who joins her on Googlebox and sometimes on Cruising with Jane McDonald. What a treat it was to hear them sing For Good from Wicked together.

It was an evening of pure joy and one that I’d recommend to anyone as good for the soul.

Jane’s UK tour continues this month. For more information see her website.

