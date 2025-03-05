A typical Tuesday night for me involves finishing work, putting on my pyjamas and selecting a Netflix boxset to watch while I eat dinner.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But not so when Jason Donovan is in town. Because I was there for Jason’s first-ever Worthing gig at the Assembly Hall last night (March 4, 2025) and it was pretty wild for a chilly midweek evening.

The venue was absolutely packed full of excited fans, many of whom stood up and danced from the moment the first chord on the first song played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Doin’ Fine 25 tour celebrates 35 years of live performance, and Jason’s loyal legion of fans seem no less infatuated with him than when he first came to global fame in the late 80s and early 90s.

Jason Donovan performed in Worthing on March 4, 2025 Picture: Steve Schofield

Women were screaming and waving, Jason was blowing them kisses and doing heart signs with his hands, and one woman even had an arrow on her head to get Jason’s attention.

If this is what a weekday looks like when a singing legend and Neighbours icon stops off, then I’m very much here for it.

As it happens, I didn’t know as much of Jason’s back catalogue as I thought I would. Perhaps ignorance on my part, or maybe I’m just a tiny bit young, having been a primary school child when he started releasing music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I did remember his biggest hits, such as Too many Broken Hearts, Sealed with a Kiss and Nothing Can Divide Us and I sang along with gusto. But even when he performed a raft of other songs, even if I didn’t know the lyrics it was just so fun to be swept up in the joy of the occasion.

Being a lifelong Neighbours fan, who proudly sported a Kylie and Jason t-shirt for much of the late 80s, my highlight had to be hearing him sing Especially for You with backing singer Sophie Hiller. A bit cheesy, sure, but it had the feel-good factor in spades.

Throughout the concert Jason talked about his journey as an artist and how he’d learned to hone his craft. He performed songs from the many theatre shows he’s performed in, including Joseph and The Rocky Horror Show. He also talked about the importance of his family, and did a ‘duet’ to I’ve Got You Under My Skin with his father, actor Terence Donovan, using a video he had found of him singing in 1961.

He comes across as a thoroughly nice guy, who appreciates the enduring adoration of his fans. He also puts on a great show. And if the reaction of everyone in the audience is anything to go by, I don’t think this is the last time we’ll see him in town.