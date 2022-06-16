Jazz Dance Company and Mike Piggott both set for Eastbourne stage

Jazz Dance

Spokeswoman Aimee Pugh said: “Jazz Dance Company returns to the stage with a formidable cast of 43 versatile and dynamic dancers. Join this incredible troupe for an evening of infinite entertainment with a whole new body of work from leading choreographers from today’s dance and theatre scene.

“Led by artistic director and award-winning choreographer Robbie O’Reilly, the show offers audiences the chance to see the hottest new talent in Jazz Dance, in a vibrant programme of works ranging from the sensuality and lyricism of contemporary jazz to modern street dance and the rhythmic complexities of tap.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Produced by London Studio Centre, one of Britain’s foremost conservatoires for the performing arts, Infinity is a show that will inspire, entertain, and energise in equal measure. Experience pure talent and a joyous celebration of dance.

“In the 40-plus years since London Studio Centre was founded, the conservatoire has trained countless performers and professionals who have gone on to achieve great success.

"The illustrious alumnae include Hollywood and West End stars such as Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast), Elizabeth Hurley (Austin Powers), Nicholas Pinnock (Django, Top Boy), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones) and Scarlett Strallen (Singin’ in the Rain).”

Tickets from the theatre.

Also coming up, Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne welcomes The Mike Piggott Quartet on Wednesday, June 29.

Club spokeswoman Annette Keen is promising “one of the best jazz violinists anywhere.”

“Mike Piggott's broad approach to playing jazz encompasses a wide range of musical styles from the influences of Stefane Grappelli, Stuff Smith and Joe Venuti to bebop and beyond – and he doesn't stop at violin. He's also a widely respected guitarist who played back in the day with bands including those of Denny Laine, Georgie Fame, Bert Jansch (Pentangle) and Ralph McTell.

“Mike's musical background includes some rock bands, some straight-ahead jazz and a lot of gypsy jazz.

"His set at the Fishermen's will include some familiar Hot Club tunes, but with a wider focus to include jazz classics as well. A popular choice for jazz festivals around the UK and beyond, Mike's quartet features long-time associate Nils Solberg (guitar), Jerome Davies (double bass) and Rod Brown (drums).

The venue is the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA.

Tickets are £12 on the door on the night (if still available), or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies)."