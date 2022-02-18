Jazz in St Leonards

“Špercasa (a Slovakian play on words with ‘Šperk’ meaning ‘Jewel’ and ‘Percasa’ resembling the word ‘Percussion’) is an outstanding quintet of prominent musicians, each with their own individual contributions to the UK jazz landscape. Špercasa was formed in 2019 as an exciting new chapter in Marek’s Dorcik’s development as an artist and to further his journey into improvised music. The compositions on debut album About Time aim to express a concern for our planet, the changing climate and to evoke a thought concerning these global issues. Some compositions on the album, such as the title track About Time, have an urgent and energetic feel. Others such as the ballad Golden Hour are warm and tranquil. The juxtaposition of styles and quality of musicianship makes for an enjoyable and fulfilling listen.”