Jazz night in Hastings

Spokesman Julian Norridge said: “BAFATOYA is a brand new quartet made up of some of the UK’s most formidable jazz musicians and composers.

“The curious name consists of the first two letters of each of their surnames.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Their appearance at Jazz Hastings on March 8 at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade will be one of their first public perfomances.

“Saxophonist Jean Toussaint grew up in the Caribbean before moving to Boston in the late 1970s to attend the prestigious Berklee College of Music.

Have you read: This is why the impact of Covid on the theatre could be huge “From 1982 to 1986 he was a member of the legendary band Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, with whom he recorded three studio albums, including New York Scene which won a Grammy for Best Jazz Instrumental Performance.

“He came to London in 1987 to become artist-in-residence at the Guildhall School of Music and has stayed there ever since, establishing a formidable reputation as a composer, saxophonist, bandleader and highly regarded jazz educator.

“He has released ten albums as a band leader and worked with British musicians such as Courtney Pine, Julian Joseph and Jason Rubello.

Jason Yarde

“He has also performed in groups led by visiting Americans such as McCoy Tyner, Gil Evans, Max Roach and Horace Silver.

How to save money at the cinema - all you need to know“The second saxophonist in the group, Jason Yarde, enjoys an international career as an instrumentalist, a record producer and a composer.

“He has worked with some of the great names in jazz such as McCoy Tyner, Andrew Hill and Jack DeJohnette.

“His flugelhorn concerto All Souls Seek Joy was premiered by Hugh Masekela and the London Symphony Orchestra in 2007 and his BBC Proms compositional debut, Rhythm and Other Fascinations for piano trio and the BBC Concert orchestra, won the inaugural BASCA award for contemporary jazz composition in 2009.

“Larry Bartley is one of the most sought-after bass players on the London jazz scene.

“He has appeared and recorded with a variety of bands led by people such as Courtney Pine, Julian Joseph and Soweto Kinch and supported visiting US musicians such as Stanley Turrentine and Steve Grossman.

“The fourth member is London-born drummer and composer Shaney Forbes, who has built a huge reputation since he first emerged in 2001 at the age of 18.

“He has worked with most of the big names of London jazz and is known for his passion, his luscious swing feel and his charisma.

“Together, the quartet produce an undeniably unique sound which respects traditions while constantly seeking our new ground.”

Tickets for the gig will be £10 on the door. Doors open at 7.45 for an 8.30 start.

The venue for the night will be the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade.