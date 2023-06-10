Jenny Bathurst

That degree is now complete. She is now working full-time and she now feels that the time has come – after three years and two months – to write her final column. We at SussexWorld know how difficult it is to sustain a new column across three or four weeks. Jenny has managed 38 months. It is a brilliant achievement, and as we publish her final column, we say “Thank you, Jenny, and we wish you all the very, very best for the future!”

And so here it is: Jenny’s final column:

“On Friday 17th April 2020, my first ever published article of my column was released. I remember feeling at the time like I was Taylor Swift having put out her first album into the ether. Except now I’m not performing in my own Eras Tour like she is - maybe next year. Anyway. There was firstly a feeling of absolute elation - I was beginning my Journalism degree in a few months time and this was my big break, a way to get my name and content out there before I really had much idea what I was doing. But there was also a feeling of hesitation. What if everyone hates it? What if people don’t care? In fact maybe it’s better if people do hate it, because at least that means they read it enough to know they hate it?

“At first I wasn’t sure it would necessarily lead to much. Perhaps four articles down the line I would have said (or more likely the poor people reading it): ‘that’s enough now’ and rather forgotten about it. But hundreds of articles, multiple radio interviews and a book later, I find myself saying that sentence. That’s enough now. And I rather wish I wasn’t in a way. It has come apart of my routine, and followed me through so many twists and turns of my life. I started as an 18-year-old single college student in the middle of a pandemic, and am now finishing as a 21-year-old graduate in a long term relationship and full time job (and a few health issues). However, I always knew the time would come where I would hit ‘send’ for the last time, and that day is today.

“I of course firstly want to say a huge thank you to Sussex Newspapers who were kind enough to feature my quirky little articles for over three years, with particular thanks to Editor In Chief Gary Shipton. Unlike many hard-working editors who wouldn’t have much time for someone at the bottom of the journalistic ladder, Gary was extremely supportive of me from start to finish, even attending my book launch and being so enthusiastic about my endeavours.

“Then of course there are those who have stuck around and actually read my column. Poor you. No, seriously, thank you. I will never know how many of you there are or even who you are, but I really had no idea that anyone would care what I had to say. You gave me the confidence boost I so desperately needed in my writing. I will never forget wandering around Eastbourne and being recognised by a reader who wanted me to know how much she loved reading my work. I wish now I had stuck around for longer and asked her name and had a proper conversation, but I am so grateful that she made the effort to give me her compliments. It proved to me there really were more readers out there than just my mum and my cat (when he wasn’t asleep).

“Now finally (this part might look rather comedic as I believe his byline will be adopted to publish this piece) I couldn’t write this final column without thanking the man who made it all possible - in fact, not just this, but all the fruit that has come from it too - Phil Hewitt.

“Phil is the Arts Editor at Sussex Group Newspapers, and although he could have very happily stuck to his job description and decided not to waste his time with a hopeful future journalist like me, he consistently goes above and beyond to ensure I am achieving everything within my capabilities. It was his idea to allow me to publish my first column and then every one after that which followed, his call that rang on my phone excitedly telling me that BBC Radio had got in touch, and his proposal that I collate all my musings from the pandemic into a book. He is an extremely patient, super kind and very courageous man, and I have so much to thank him for. So, because I know you’ll read this, thank you Phil! Lots. I am sure he will be a firm friend for life.