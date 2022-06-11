Jenny Bathurst: “countless projections lit up the London skies whilst some skipped dinner”

Jenny Bathurst

Jenny is studying journalism at the University of Brighton.

"I imagine that by now, anyone seeing the word ‘jubilee’ in an article will probably click off immediately after growing tired of it being the sole topic of media coverage for the past week – so if you’re still reading then hopefully you’ll find what I have to say more entertaining than my mum found the DJs who apparently ‘no-one’s ever heard of’ at Saturday night’s jubilee concert.

"There seemed to be such a diverse response to the Queen’s 70th birthday celebrations. Some, furious that thousands of pounds had gone into such a cause when there are struggling families all over the UK, others, ecstatic to be able to celebrate as a nation again.

"As a young person, I feel I sit somewhere in the middle. I would be lying if I said I didn’t love the sense of togetherness and joy when the British commemorate an occasion. I still have fond memories of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding and the diamond jubilee, sat eagerly in front of the television surrounded by party food and Union Jack bunting. But knowing that countless drones and projections lit up the London skies whilst some skipped dinner so they could eat the next day, left a slight sour taste in my mouth.

"Money has never impressed me, but I believe it’s basic human instinct to want to be financially secure enough to be comfortable. What takes courage and faith is to say, ‘I may not have enough for tomorrow, but I do have enough for today.’ However, so many don’t have that privilege.

"I don’t mean to patronise as it’s certainly not a secret that so many are struggling, but as the cost-of-living crisis rises and prices of seemingly everything increases, it is bound to cause fear for the younger generations. I hear about the housing market crashing and petrol prices accelerating but what will that mean for me and my future family? If my chronic illness stops me from landing the job I have always dreamed of, will money be tight and my living situation be challenging? I trust in God and don’t rely on just my own resources to get me through, but it’s almost impossible to feel no fear at all.