Sussex student Jenny Bathurst chronicled Covid week by week. She has returned to share thoughts, fears and hopes. Jenny is studying journalism at the University of Brighton, based in Eastbourne.

Jenny Bathurst

“As a child, I used to subscribe to the same theory that I think many young people do at that age: If I can’t see it, it’s not happening. However, I think that even as a 21-year-old I still am sometimes guilty of this, even if it is regarding the most trivial things. The fact that Taylor Swift exists 24 hours a day even when we can’t see her or that His Majesty The King has to partake in the same mundane activities that we do such as brushing his teeth or trying to fall asleep at night baffles me - even as an adult I still struggle to get my head round the fact that these majorly well known individuals have lives behind the camera.

“When you’re particularly young you are naturally self-centred, entirely oblivious of the fact that there are others in the world and even on our doorstep whose needs are much greater than ours. Most of us grow out of this. But I think most of us are guilty of reverting to the childhood idea of ‘what I can’t see isn’t really happening’ entirely subconsciously. I say this with so many world events, countries and conflicts in mind, but in particular the Russia-Ukraine war. I speak as a trainee (very nearly qualified!) journalist, but I believe that we can all acknowledge, no matter our profession, the fact that the media will eventually get ‘bored’ of a story. Not because journalists are fed up at work or fancy a change, but because they know that audiences only have a certain attention span. No matter what the topic, they know that we will eventually tire of the same subject matter if it’s repeated again and again, however this brings me back to the old ‘if we can’t see it, it’s not happening.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad