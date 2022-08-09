Jenny Bathurst: "Isn’t the human mind strange…"

Jenny is studying journalism at the University of Brighton.

"Being a student certainly comes with its disadvantages. Extortionate debt, endless hours of studying and Pot Noodles being the treat meal of the week are all part and parcel of the bizarre experience. But one perk that reigns superior over these oddities is the luxury that is the summer break. Whereas I felt at age 10 that six weeks of no school and no responsibility was an indulgence, as a university student I am entitled to between three and four months where I can down all textbooks, and most likely forget every bit of content that I should have retained from the past year of teaching.

"And somehow, alongside forgetting every piece of content, I seem to simultaneously forget that I am studying at all. Perhaps it’s convenient for me to somehow not remember that after months of lying in the sun with a book and sea-swimming I will return to writing up notes on media law and wrapping my head around shorthand whilst the rain pelts on the windows.

"I know that I am very fortunate to be in this position, because one day when I have a career (or should that be ‘if’) I won’t have the privilege of long summer holidays and the opportunity to forget about any form of work for a prolonged period. It’s funny really isn’t it, how sometimes we get so caught up in attempting to cherish the moment and being grateful for the time we have got that we struggle to really enjoy it for fear that one day we will look back and regret not doing ‘enough’.

"If you don’t know what I mean, I’ll give an example. As made clear in an earlier paragraph, one of my favourite activities is reading in the garden. And I love it because normally if I am doing it, it means that all my other tasks for the day are completed so I can take my mind out of this world and onto the pages of the book. However, as much as I find this relaxing and enjoyable, there is always the voice at the back of my head asking, ‘Is this really living your life to the fullest? Others are out holidaying and at the beach with friends and you’re just sat in your garden - you’ll look back one day and wish you did more.’