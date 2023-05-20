Jenny Bathurst

I would love to say that my first ever university lecture was unforgettable, but it wasn’t really. Because I can’t remember much about it at all. One thing I do remember was awkwardly introducing myself to a girl who I reckoned must be sitting the Journalism course too, and assuring her that I would probably never be able to pronounce her name due to her Italian title. Now, she is my best friend and I can almost definitely say her name correctly (on a good day). However, aside from that, the day has become sort of a blur. And funnily enough, submitting my final piece of work for university felt just the same. Rather mundane and not much to remember. This might sound like a rather negative statement, and perhaps I should really milk it for the sake of poeticism: “As I closed the lid of the laptop I pondered nostalgically on the previous three years with delight and curiosity, eagerly wondering where the next three might take me.” But this isn’t quite true. If anything, it felt just as memorable as hitting ‘submit’ on the first, second, third and fourth essays I handed in during my time at the University of Brighton.

Of course it was satisfying, and I am certain that July’s graduation ceremony will bring with it such a sense of achievement, but sitting cross-legged on my bed on a random Tuesday morning I felt such a sense of, ‘what now?’. I am very fortunate to be in full-time remote work so I certainly won’t be twiddling my thumbs, but to for the most part of your life constantly have the same narrative of ‘work, revise, study, write’ and then have that grind to a halt so suddenly is rather startling.

