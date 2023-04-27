Jess Gillam to play Horsham

She is joined by her newly formed Jess Gillam Ensemble. After a nearly sold-out run of concerts last year, this performance is one of a 14-date summer tour for the Ensemble across the UK and Europe . Members of the group are Ciaran McCabe and Michael Jones (violins); Eoin Schmidt-Martin (viola); Gabriella Swallow (cello); Sam Becker (bass); Elsa Bradley (percussion) and Leif Kaner-Lidstrom (piano).

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “Jess Gillam has been forging her own adventurous path since she shot to fame becoming the first saxophonist to reach the finals of BBC Young Musician and the youngest soloist to perform at the Last Night of the Proms. Jess is also the first ever saxophonist to be signed to Decca Classics and her albums RISE and TIME both reached number one in the official UK charts. She performs in venues across the globe from New York’s Carnegie Hall to Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie and has worked with orchestras such as Munich Philharmonic, London Symphony Orchestra and Minnesota Symphony Orchestra. Jess hosts her own award-winning show and podcast called This Classical Life on BBC Radio 3 and has guest presented on BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 4 and at the BBC Proms. She was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in 2021 for Services to Music.