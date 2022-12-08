Jivin' Miss Daisy plus George Michael tribute in Eastbourne this Christmas

An early Christmas present from Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne is the appearance of nine-piece band Jivin' Miss Daisy on December 14 at the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade.

Jivin' Miss Daisy

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “The band was the brain-child of bass player Simon Thorpe and features sublime vocalist Liz Fletcher plus a stellar line-up of top UK jazz musicians.

"There is no shortage of enthusiasm in this band for their particular brand of feel-good vintage music from the era of swing, jazz and jive but with new arrangements that leave plenty of room for hot soloing from all nine musicians.

"Most of Jivin' Miss Daisy's repertoire dates from the 1920s to 1950s, classic songs from Gershwin, Cole Porter and Ellington through to Nat King Cole and Ray Charles.

"They've played all the top UK jazz clubs and festivals as well as countless functions and released their second CD earlier this year, following a much-acclaimed first album.

“Jivin' Miss Daisy creates a swinging, vivacious and fun night out – just the ticket to get you in the mood for Christmas.

“The venue is the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA.

"Tickets are £15 on the door on the night if still available or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies). Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm. There is ample parking immediately next to the venue and a warm welcome inside.”

Also coming up this Christmas, December will see Eastbourne Theatres celebrate the music of the iconic singer-songwriter George Michael at the Congress Theatre with Rob Lamberti on Saturday, December 10.

Spokeswoman Sharon Thompson said: “Rob is the UK’s best-loved George Michael impersonator.

"His critics are unanimous that his representation of the iconic performer is uncanny.

"He’s truly second-to-none and this new show presents a selection of the best loved George Michael songs in a fantastic festive style to really start your holiday celebrations.

“From the live final of Stars in Their Eyes to being hired by George Michael’s management to promote George’s 25Live album, this is a performer in a different league.

"No other tribute artist captures George’s musical talent, charisma and passion as closely as Rob Lamberti.

“With some of George Michael’s personal musicians proudly joining Rob’s band, his performance is guaranteed to do justice to one of the greatest singer-songwriters of our time.

“Expect goosebumps as Rob takes to the stage.

"The mannerisms, the voice, it’s as close as you can get to experiencing George again.

“Christmas is a special time for fans of George Michael. Not only did this legendary performer write some of the most beloved Christmas tunes of all time, such as Last Christmas and December Song (I Dreamed of Christmas) but it's also marks the memorial of when the world had to say goodbye to this incredible artist.

"This concert celebrates the man and the music at this special time of year.”