JLS have announced a Brighton date on a new tour confirmed today.

They will be at the Brighton Centre on Monday, November 6; tickets go on sale on Friday, March 3 at 9am. Tickets on https://brightoncentre.co.uk/

A spokesman said: “JLS’ 2021 comeback tour proved to be one of the hottest tickets for years, with phenomenal public demand seeing the reunited quartet having to extend their initial 16 show schedule to a 29 date tour of arenas across the UK and Ireland. It was an experience of a lifetime for the boys and their fans alike as JLS performed to a total of more than 350,000 people - including four sold-out shows at The O2 in London.

“And when something is so good, who can resist doing it again? The JLS heart will beat again as they today announce details of a huge UK and Ireland tour, the ‘EVERYBODY SAY JLS: The Hits Tour’. It will commence in Dublin on October 20th - exactly two years to the day since they embarked upon the Beat Again tour and includes two nights in London at the O2.”

JLS said: “We couldn't be more excited to announce another UK and Ireland arena tour! Last time out was totally surreal and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the right time to do it all over again. Playing live and seeing our amazing fans is definitely the best part of being JLS!"

October: 20th - Dublin, 3Arena; 21st - Belfast, SSE Arena; 23rd - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena; 24th - Bournemouth, International Centre; 26th - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena; 28th - Birmingham, Utilita Arena; 30th - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena.

November: 2nd - Manchester, AO Arena; 3rd - Glasgow, OVO Hydro; 4th - Newcastle, Utilita Arena; 6th - Brighton, Centre; 7th - Leeds, First Direct Arena; 9th - London, The O2

10th - London, The O2; 11th - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

The spokesman added: “In the meantime, JLS will be generating excitement for the tour with a selection of high profile TV and radio moments in the coming days, which will be completed with a chat on ‘Sunday Brunch’.

“JLS broke through in 2009 in the biggest way imaginable as the instant pop classic ‘Beat Again’ shot straight to #1 - their first of five UK chart-topping smashes which continued with ‘Everybody In Love’, ‘The Club Is Alive’, ‘Love You More’ and ‘She Makes Me Wanna’. With another five Top 10 hits to their credit, JLS also impacted the album charts with their self-titled #1 debut and three more Top 3 records before saying goodbye with their 2013 ‘Greatest Hits’ album. Throughout, they were heralded with numerous major awards, notably two BRIT Awards and five MOBO Awards.

