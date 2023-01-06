Brighton-based singer, pianist and songwriter Joe Stilgoe offered his most recent album as his love letter to the theatre.

Joe Stilgoe - pic by Steve Gregson

He will be celebrating that album – simply named Theatre – at Chichester Festival Theatre on January 17 at 7.30pm when Joe and his band will perform alongside the BBC Concert Orchestra. Each song has been chosen or written with the aim of transporting the listener straight into “that hushed auditorium, ready to be absolutely steamrollered by the mixture of emotions experienced as the lights go down and the curtain goes up.”

The album turns the spotlight on some of the greatest songwriters past and present: “Theatre was the thing I missed most (during the pandemic). I had done a lot of work in theatres and it was just the gradual realisation that all the music that I do is basically theatrically inspired. I wanted to see if I could make an album of songs that had a real connection with people, not just the aural connection of thinking ‘I heard this song for the first time when I was doing such and such.’ I wanted that physical connection that we have with music, with songs like Cabaret that are so important to people that it actually felt a bit dangerous for me to be touching those kinds of songs!”

Joe recorded the album with the Metropole Orkest in the Netherlands. Or at least, he very nearly did: “We got into the studio last Christmas and we were booked to go to the Netherlands but I got Covid and I didn't go. The conductor and the producer went on their own and I had to be locked in my shed isolating from my family but then we recorded my bits in London and it all worked out. And it was just such a joyous thing, the way they played, their love for the music and they were so thrilled to be doing this, to be drilling deep down into the tracks on the album. The album came out in May last year and we launched it at the Barbican which was my biggest show ever and I loved it. It was quite a journey going from my shed to the Barbican!”

