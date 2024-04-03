Join Burgess Hill Choral Society for a wonderful evening of joyous music

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We shall be singing Haydn’s magnificent The Creation and are delighted to be joined at this concert by professional soloists from the Royal Academy of Music. The choir will be conducted by the renowned Michael Stefan Wood BEM and accompanied by Sussex Classical Players, a full orchestra of excellent musicians.

“The Creation is probably one of the most exciting and uplifting pieces in the choral repertoire” comments Mr Wood. “Haydn was the master of tune writing and this composition is packed full of lovely, memorable melodies.”

This concert will be the culmination of a most enjoyable period of rehearsals and Mr Wood remarks on the “fantastic” way choir members have risen to the challenges presented by this work: “This term we have been investigating new ways of creating sound and the results have been astonishing: the power, diction and quality of the singing is going to be so joyous when the audience hears it.”

Haydn is reputed to have composed with a smile on his face and such happiness radiates throughout The Creation. Mr Wood states: “This is a work for spring with all its promise of new life and I hope the audience goes away with some of that joy and positivity.”

While many people may have heard The Creation many times, Burgess Hill Choral Society have a fresh approach to the piece. Mr. Wood concludes: “We bring a new energy and excitement to the work which I trust will stay with the audience.”