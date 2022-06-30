Join Chichester Pride as they take over Pallant House Gallery.

Chichester Pride by Kirsty Jayne Russell

“Lucky ticket holders will be entertained in the Gallery’s courtyard throughout the evening by local cabaret legend Dawn Gracie, alongside musical theatre singer Jeff Raggett and Chichester Pride’s regular master of the decks DJ Lukah. The Pallant Café will be serving cocktails, drinks and food in the courtyard.

“Visitors will get free access to the Gallery all evening, including the hugely popular temporary exhibition, Glyn Philpot: Flesh and Spirit, with its exploration of queer themes and subjects. There will be a talk from a curator about the exhibition as well as pop-up talks about queer history and the work of Chichester Pride for people to enjoy. West Dean College will also be hosting creative activities in the Studio.”

Chichester Pride volunteer, Stuart Burrows, has been heavily involved in getting the event ready: “We are so pleased to be partnering with the Pallant House Gallery for what promises to be a really fun and informative evening. There will be lots of things going on. I am sure that everyone will be blown away by the Glyn Philpot exhibition which is truly fantastic but they also have the chance to join a talk about queer history, see footage from our recent Pride event or just mingle with the crowd, in the gallery’s beautiful courtyard, and enjoy some wonderful entertainment.”

The event marks the relaunch of Pallant House Gallery’s successful pre-pandemic Summer Lates programme.

Cynara Davies, head of learning and public events, said: “Our Summer Lates are all about broadening audiences for the gallery, encouraging people to explore what we have to offer and bring a fresh perspective. The event is free to attend and we invite everyone to join us for an exciting programme of activities. Chichester Pride is a vibrant, new organisation in the city and we can’t wait to see how this collaboration unfolds. It sounds like it will be a fun evening.”

Free tickets for the event are available via the Pallant House Gallery. On the same night the Gallery is hosting an in-conversation event with Booker prize-winning author Alan Hollinghurst and gallery director Simon Martin at 6pm. This is an optional extra and tickets (£15) should be booked separately.